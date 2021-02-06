RED BAY — James Murl Pendergraph, 52, died February 4, 2021. Services will be Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Chapel, Red Bay with burial in Ridge Cemetery, Golden, MS. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at the funeral home.

