ATHENS — James Nathaniel Aldridge, 75, of Athens, AL, passed away July 16, 2022. Mr. Aldridge was a member of First Baptist Church, Florence. He was a retired teacher from Florence City Schools. He was a member of Auburn Alumni Association, Alabama Education Association (Retired), Audubon Society, and Blackberry Golf Club Men’s Golf Group.
There will be a celebration of life service Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Heritage Park Pavilion from 1 to 3 p.m.
Mr. Aldridge was preceded in death by an infant son; his parents, Gobert and Mary Self Aldridge; sister, Doris A. Yancey and her husband, Roger Yancey; brother-in-law, David Higginbotham.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Higginbotham Aldridge; sons, Thad Aldridge, Millbrook, AL and Jake Aldridge, Radcliff, KY; daughters, Lynn Aldridge, Gulf Shores, AL and Robin (Van) Lomenick, Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Emma Lomenick, Chattanooga, TN, Lily Lomenick, Murfreesboro, TN and River Rose, Gulf Shores, AL; mother-in-law, Exie Higginbotham; sisters-in-law, Mary (Oscar) Stephenson, Birmingham, AL and Jean Ann (Sparky) Woods, Chapel Hill, N.C. and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
