SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — James O. “Buddy” Frazier, 84, died January 8, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

