FLORENCE — James O. Cabler, 70, of Florence, passed away April 17, 2021. He was a member of Mount Zion Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Jeff Stutts and David Conley officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Cabler was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Flora Cabler; and life partner, Annie Faye Keel.
He is survived by his son, James Cabler (Teresa); grandchildren, Britnee Barnes (Robert) and Justin Cabler (Brittany); great-grandchildren, Dallas Barnes, Kendall Smith, and Kalen and Kate Cabler; and an uncle, Eddie Wright.
Pallbearers will be Ray Butler, Robert Barnes, James Trotti, Paul Grey, Charles Barnes, Bart Webb, Adam McKinney and Jerry Campbell.
Eddie Wright will serve as honorary pallbearer.
He was a beloved Father and Paw Paw.
Special thanks to all the Shoals home health and hospice nurses; you made his final days better!
