KILLEN — James Oliver Russell, 83, of Killen, AL, passed away October 13, 2021, at his residence. He was retired from Reynolds and a member of Killen Church of Christ.
Survivors include: wife, Cretha Hammond Russell; sons, Gary Russell (Anne) and Philip Russell; daughters, Kim Willingham (Phillip) and Missy Hester (Mark); sister-in-law, Carol Russell; grandchildren, Bethany Hunt (Wade), Ellen Helton (Jason), Zane Willingham (Mandie), Bailey Sexton (Skyler), Katie Kershaw (Russell), Molly Hester, Em Russell and Steven Russell; great-grandchildren, Sophie Hunt, Lucy Hunt, Norah Helton, Emmie Willingham, Sutton Sexton, Owen Helton, Piper Willingham, Phoebe Kershaw, Benjamin Helton, Anderson Sexton, Lennon Sexton and Clara Kershaw.
Preceded in death by: parents, Louis Miles Russell and Willie T. Parker Russell; brother, Joe Russell.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Killen Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Wade Hunt and Brother Stan Dean officiating. Burial will follow in Harrison Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Skyler Sexton, Jason Helton, Zane Willingham, Steven Russell, Phillip Willingham, Mark Hester and Russell Kershaw.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
