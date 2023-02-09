FLORENCE — James “O’Neal” Reed, 82, died February 8, 2023. Graveside service will be Friday at 2 p.m. at New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery. Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.

