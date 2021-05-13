RUSSELLVILLE — James Owen “Jim Odie” McNatt, age 76, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at his residence.
James was born on November 01, 1944 to Marshall Ralph and Ella Louise (Zills) McNatt. He retired from Russellville Flower Craft. He went by “Jim Odie” to his friends or better known to his nieces and nephews who he loved very much as “Uncle Moe.” He will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Ralph and Ella Louise (Zills) McNatt; siblings, Carolyn Sue McNatt, Brenda Ann McNatt Sanders, Marshall Wayne McNatt, Terry Houston McNatt; and nephew, David McNatt.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Phyllis McNatt, Mark McNatt (Jean); granddaughter, Danielle Coan (Wesley); great-grandchild, Baylor Coan; sister, Joyce Tompkins (James); longtime friend, Francis Franks; mother of his children, Peggy McNatt Pinkard; nieces, Jennifer Vasquez, Rebecca Rogers, Alicia Easter; nephews, Stevie Pinkard, Derrick Pinkard, Brandon McNatt, Greg McNatt, Chris McNatt, and Jimmy Tompkins.
The visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. today at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel with Brother Greg McNatt officiating the service. Burial will be in Knights of Pythias Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Derrick Pinkard, Stevie Pinkard, Brandon McNatt, Chris McNatt, Kenny Rogers, Wesley Coan, Nicky Taylor. The honorary pallbearers will be Baylor Coan and Jimmy Tompkins.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of Hospice of North Alabama, and especially to Greta Boutwell and Stacy Bishop for the love and care of James.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
