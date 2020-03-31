TUSCUMBIA — James P. Wilson, 86, of Tuscumbia passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 after an extended illness. Due to the current pandemic and governmental restrictions of group sizes a private service was held Monday, March 30, 2020 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia with Donald Green and Ed White officiating. Burial was in Snowdown Church of Christ Cemetery, Booneville, MS. We regret that a multitude of friends and loved ones were unable to share in this celebration of a man who found great joy in loving others. The recorded service is available at morrisonfuneralhomes.com on Mr. Wilson’s Tribute Wall. All will be invited to a Celebration of Life Service to be held at a later time at his home church.
James was a native of Snowdown/Booneville, MS and a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He later earned his master’s degrees in history, science, and educational administration that he used in his profession as a teacher and principal. James was also a preacher and elder, serving Snowdown and Valdosta Church of Christ congregations.
He was preceded in death by his sons, James David and Douglas Lee Wilson; parents, Robert and Leola Wilson; brothers, Cecil, Clayton, Edward, Daniel Elvy and Lloyd Wilson; and sisters, Ruby Jane Bain, Daisy Thornburg and Nina Ruth Frost.
James is survived by his loving wife, Rita Jane MacMillan Wilson; daughters, Diane Lynn Russell (Sam) and Denise Faye Bradford (Rick); 14 grandchildren, Jamie Overton, Jeannie McNary (Rodney), Jason Wilson (Sarah), Justin Wilson, Lee Russell (Chondra), Missy Brandon (Dustin), Katilyn Velasquez (Travis), Shawn Russell, Makhia Russell, Jennifer Cummings (Matt), Andrew Bradford, Heather Nale (Kane) and Daniel Wilson (Katie Holm); 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Grandsons served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were close friends, Wallace Handley and Johnny Tuten.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to their home congregation.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave the family a tribute.
