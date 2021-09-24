TUSCUMBIA — James Patrick “Pat” Wilson, 67, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, September 25, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Brother Steve Williams officiating. Interment will be in Shoals Memorial Gardens.
Pat retired from the Colbert County Commission after thirty-five years of service. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather and especially adored his grandson, Drew. Pat was also an avid Notre Dame fan. He was preceded in death by his children, Sherry Wilson and Michael Wilson; parents, P.I. and Dorothy Wilson; and sister, Sharon Foster.
Pat is survived by his daughter, Heather Wilson (John); sister, Betty Farris (Jerry); grandson, Drew Wilson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pat’s friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
