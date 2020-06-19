KILLEN — James Paul Corbin, born September 26, 1927 to Wilbur Duff and Ester Corbin, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his residence.
Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sylvia A. Cole Corbin; son, James Craig Corbin of Cortland, Illinois; daughter, Cynthia Corbin Weilert of Panama City Beach, Florida; granddaughters, Morgan Rae Weilert of Tacoma, Washington and Taylor Mae Weilert of Columbia, Missouri; grandson, James Raymond Corbin (Taressa) of Sycamore, Illinois; great-granddaughter, Ivy Ray Corbin.
Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family, there will be no services at this time.
