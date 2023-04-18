NAUVOO, AL — James “Jamey” Everett Phelps, Jr., 64, died April 16, 2023. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 2 p.m., at New Oak Grove Cemetery, with burial to follow. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

