FLORENCE
James R. Allen, Jr., 62, Florence, AL passed away December 5, 2019. He was employed with The Courier Journal as a graphic artist.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James R. Allen, Sr. and Betty Brasher Allen.
He is survived by a sister, Cindy Barber (Tony), one niece and one nephew.
Family and friends will gather Sunday the 15th of December at the home of James Ray Allen, Jr., 1926 Beechwood Drive, Florence from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. for a celebration of Jim’s life.
