FLORENCE — James R. Cabler, 88, died September 27, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Sheffield First United Methodist Church, Sheffield. Funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church with burial following at 3 p.m. in Paint Rock Cemetery in Paint Rock, AL. He was the husband of Jennie Perry Cabler. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

