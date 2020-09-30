FLORENCE — James R Cabler, 87, of Florence, went home to be with his Lord Jesus September 27, 2020. He was a member of Sheffield First United Methodist Church, a U.S. Army and Marine Corp veteran of the Korean War; a lifetime member of the Alabama and the National Federations of Music Clubs, and he attended UNA.
Visitation will be Friday, October 2, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Sheffield First United Methodist Church, Sheffield. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church with Reverend Bill Bedsole and Reverend Bart Bowlin officiating. Burial will follow in Paint Rock Cemetery in Paint Rock, AL at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend George Cobb officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers.
Mr. Cabler was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lucile Elswick Cabler; brothers, Richard and Charles Cabler; and sisters, Marian Cabler Lenz, and Carol Cabler.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jennie Lee Perry Cabler; sons, Paris Lee Cabler of Florence, and Lincoln Popejoy Cabler (Dolores) of Franklin, TN; brother, Frederick Cabler of Florida; granddaughters, Sarah and Grace Cabler; grandsons, Taylor Hall (Taylor), and Evan Hall (Rissa); and four nephews and one niece.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented