TISHOMINGO, MS — James R. “Jim” Hester, 73, died Friday, July 31, 2020. Graveside services will be Monday, August 3, 11 a.m. at Tishomingo City Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, August 2, 6-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. He attended Liberty Church of Christ, Dennis, MS.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.