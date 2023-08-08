IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — James Ronald “Ronnie” Scott, 75, died August 5, 2023. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka with visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in New Prospect Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you