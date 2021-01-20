CHEROKEE — Russ Logan was born November 2, 1945 and died January 16, 2021 at the age of 75.
He was a deacon at First Baptist Church, Cherokee for many years. He was a longtime Crimson Tide fan. Russ was a supporter of his son and nephews at any sport at Cherokee High School. He was also an avid baseball and softball fan of his great-nephews and great-nieces.
Russ’s memorial service will be Sunday, January 24, at First Baptist Church, Cherokee with Steve Slaton officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 with the service following at 2:00.
Russ was preceded in death by his daughter, Ruschelle Logan; parents, Russell and Montean Logan; and sister, Patricia Pitman.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Edna Vinson Logan of Cherokee; son, Matthew Logan of Cherokee; brother, Tony Logan of Cherokee; aunt, Gwen Kelly of Arlington, TX; seven nephews, Chet, Darren, Kerry, Daniel, Adam, Andy and Chris; one niece, Teana; sisters-in-law, Diane Smith, Deborah (Benjie) Malone; great-nieces and great-nephews who he loved very dearly; and a host of friends.
Condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
