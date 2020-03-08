KILLEN — James Randy Looney “PopPop”, 64, of Killen, passed away March 6, 2020 at UAB Hospital. He was a retired Assistant Principal of Hazel Green Elementary and Moores Mill Intermediate in Madison County.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from noon-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Donnie McDaniel and Brother Brandon Rainey officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Looney was preceded in death by his father, James Looney; sister, Anita Looney Faulkner; niece, Rachel Looney Corscadden; and mother-in-law, Jeane Argo.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Looney; sons, Christopher Looney, and Phillip Looney (Jessica); mother, Dean Looney; brother, David Looney (Sheree); grandchildren, Teegan and Talen Looney; and niece and nephew, Krystal Olbon and William Faulkner.
Pallbearers will be Keith Black, Brett Black, Bryce Black, Billy Crabtree, Eddie Lovelace, and Joe Hensley.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented