HALEYVILLE — James “Jimmy” Robert Raper, 82, died Friday, June 24, 2022. Visitation will be held on June 26, 2022 from 1-3 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Whitehouse Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

