TUSCUMBIA

James Ray Armstead, 51, died November 27, 2022. Funeral will be today at noon at Grace Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Sheffield. He will lie in repose one hour before the service. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

