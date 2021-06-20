TUSCUMBIA — James Ray Byrd, 60, of Sheffield, AL died Friday, June 18, 2021. A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James J. Byrd and Mary Sizemore; brother, Thomas Gene Herston; and stepfather, Lecil Clyde Sizemore.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Brenda Byrd; daughter, Melissa Bullion (Mark); brothers, Randy Byrd, Steve Herston, and David Byrd; grandchildren, Jonathan and Josh Fisher; as well as many friends and other family members.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks to the doctors and nurses Hospice of North Alabama.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented