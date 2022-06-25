SHEFFIELD — James Ray Montgomery, 66, died June 19, 2022. Funeral will be Monday at 12 p.m. at Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield, burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Public viewing will be Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

