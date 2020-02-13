HUNTSVILLE — James Ray Weatherly, 96, died peacefully in his sleep on February 10, 2020 in Huntsville, Alabama.
He was born in Watertown, Tennessee on April 20, 1923 to the late Harley A. Weatherly and Malinda Brown Weatherly. James served in U.S. Army during World War II. He received his B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Tennessee and worked as an electrical engineer for the Tennessee Valley Authority for 41 years. He was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church, Florence, Alabama and most recently a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Madison, Alabama.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Gardner Weatherly and his daughter-in-law, Katie Weatherly.
He is survived by his sons, James (Patricia) Weatherly, Lloyd Weatherly and Alan (Carla) Weatherly; two brothers, Harley Brown Weatherly and Robert Keltner Weatherly; four grandsons and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, February 15 at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m.
