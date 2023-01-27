MUSCLE SHOALS — James Raymond Mitchell, 87, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023.
He was an avid rabbit hunter and loved hearing his dogs run, especially his beloved dog, Sailor. Raymond was a member of Ironworkers Local 477 in Sheffield, AL.
Raymond was predeceased by his parents, Austin and Minnie; brother, Bud Mitchell and sister, Helen Childers. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nettie Jean Mitchell; sons, Timothy (Tracy) Mitchell, Randy Mitchell; granddaughter, Hallie Mitchell Griffin (Andrew); brothers, Kenneth Mitchell and David Mitchell, both of Watson, LA.
Services will be held at Memorial Funeral Home in Guin, AL on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Visitation is from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., service will be at 2:00 p.m. followed by the graveside service at Guin City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Colbert Animal Services, 5010 Missouri Street, Tuscumbia, AL 35674, 256-381-4073, colbertanimalservices@gmail.com.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented