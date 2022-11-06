IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — James Raymond Phillips, 88, died November 4, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, from 6 - 8 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at noon, at Greenhill Funeral Home

