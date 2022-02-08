CLOVERDALE — James Richard Dial, a lifelong resident of Cloverdale, AL, passed from this earth on January 31, 2022. A memorial service will be held at the Cloverdale Community Center on February 13, 2022 at noon.
Richard was a long haul truck driver by trade. Richard enjoyed working on machines and solving problems. Richard also enjoyed talking and spending time with friends and family and many of his friends became like family to him.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, James Herbert Dial; mother, Madeline Kay Dial; and brother, Thomas “Tommy” Dial.
He is survived by his brothers, Danny Dial (Martann Hill) and Bobby Dial (Nena); sister, Debby Dial Williams (Lee); three nieces, one great-niece, and three great-nephews.
The family would like to thank the numerous doctors and nurses that helped in his care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alabama Kidney Foundation.
