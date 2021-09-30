MUSCLE SHOALS — James Robert “Buck” Minor, 86, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Monday, September 27, 2021. A graveside service will be held today September 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Jim Warren and Tommy Smith.
He was a member of Muscle Shoals Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lillie Mae Minor; sister, Margaret Green; and stepgranddaughter, Britney Crowe.
He is survived by his wife, Anna McCormack Minor; sons, Brion Douglas Minor (Katherine) and Thomas Darrell Minor (Regina); grandchildren, Chad Minor (Megan), Jill Myers (Travis); stepgrandchildren, Josh Crowe, Latasha Williamson, Chris Williamson; great-grandchildren, Haven and Karli Jo Minor, Emma and Owen Myers, Garrett and Turner Crowe, Shelby and Chloe Williamson; and niece, Vickie Green.
Friends will serve as pallbearers.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
