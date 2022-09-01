TUSCUMBIA — James Robert Glenn, 76, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Visitation will be today, September 1, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Jerry Rae officiating.
Robert was a lifelong resident of the Shoals and was a faithful member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church. He was an ardent fan of the Muscle Shoals Trojans and a talented clay artist. Robert was awarded the Muscle Shoals Citizen of the Year Award for his efforts at keeping the city streets clean. He was preceded in death by his parents, V.L. and Estelle Glenn.
Robert is survived by his siblings, Alyce June Burrows, Judith Glenn, Gerald Glenn (Gail), Edith Yeargin, and Richard Glenn (Cindy); fourteen nieces and nephews; and forty-five great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be Roger Balentine, Gene Balentine, Ronnie Campbell, Geoff Glenn, Mickey Price, Mike Price, and Gerry Glenn.
