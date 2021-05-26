FLORENCE — James Robert Royce, 87, died May 25, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Mildred Royce.

