MUSCLE SHOALS — James Robert “Jim” White Sr., 77, died February 5, 2021. No services are planned at this time. Greenhill Funeral Home is assisting the family. Jim was an United States Marine Corp. veteran. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Jean White.

