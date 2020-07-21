FLORENCE — James “Rooster” Fuller, 96, of Florence died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his residence.
A graveside service will be today, July 21, 2020, 12:00 P.M. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Tommy James officiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mr. Fuller was a U.S. Army veteran and served in WWII. He was a member of the First Assembly Church of God. He was in the Teamsters Local No. 402. He retired from TVA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Lillian Smith Fuller; and granddaughter, Kelley Leigh Whitehead.
Mr. Fuller is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Gertrude Fuller; daughters, Norma Whitehead (Butch) and Connie Goins (David); grandson, Brad Whitehead (Alicia); great-grandchildren, Nathan and Trace Whitehead; beloved pets, Sophie and Harley.
Pallbearers will be family.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented