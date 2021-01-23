IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — James Roy Holt, 75, died January 21, 2021. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Sunday in Eastport Cemetery. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

