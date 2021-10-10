TOWN CREEK — James Elton “J.E.” Rucker, 81, passed away October 8, 2021. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12 at Providence Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home assisting the family. James was married to the late Lawanda Pool Rucker.

