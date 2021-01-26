FLORENCE — James Robert Rutherford was born June 27, 1937 and passed away January 23, 2021. He left this world after a complicated battle with Covid. His visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. His service will be Wednesday, January 27th at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Billy George and Andy Corbet officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery.
James worked at Reynolds Metals Company as a pipefitter for 31 years until he retired. He was a member of the Lauderdale County Reserves for 13 years as a Lieutenant. He was a loving father, husband, and grandpa. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Doris Rutherford, his parents, three brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his wife of two years, Lois Rutherford; daughters, Linda Faulkner (Phillip), Sandra Woods (Steve), Janice Neal (Mike), Sherry Chambers (Michael); stepdaughter, Cathy Kelley (Terry); stepsons, Ricky and Randy Appleton; grandchildren, Quentin Woods, Nathan Faulkner, Lori Self, Kane Chambers, Christi Neal, Ashley Nelson (Robert), Zach Kelley, and Ken and Ryan Appleton; 11 great- grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Pallbearers will be Charles Woods, Lowery Davis, Jim Staggs, Andy Corbet, James Distefano, and Jeremy Williams.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Please leave condolences for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented