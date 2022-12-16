TUSCUMBIA
James Allen Scoggins, 86, of Tuscumbia, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow with Brother Sammy Wallace officiating. Burial will be at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
James was a veteran of the United States Navy and was retired from Reynolds Aluminum. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Willie Scoggins.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Scoggins; daughter, Debbie Wallace (Sammy) of Tuscumbia; sons, Greg Scoggins (Cynthia) of Muscle Shoals, Darren Scoggins (Stacy) of Kentucky; grandchildren, Felicia Rutledge, Angie Tidwell, Jamie Wallace, Ashton Bond, Chance Scoggins, Cristen Scoggins, DJ Scoggins; step grandchildren, Sophie Borden, Jarrett Borden; eight great grandchildren, and two step great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Wallace, DJ Scoggins, Chance Scoggins, Cody Bond, Andy Rutledge, Hunter Bond, and Jason Rutledge.
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented