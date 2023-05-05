F.5.5.23 James Smith Jr.jpg
Buy Now

STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA — Our beloved father James Smith, Jr. passed away peacefully in Atlanta, GA on April 27, 2023, at the age of 80.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you