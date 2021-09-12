ETHRIDGE — James Edward Staggs, 70, died September 10, 2021. Visitation will be held on September 12, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Service will be on September 13, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Old Ethridge Cemetery in Ethridge, TN. Neal Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

