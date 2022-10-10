KILLEN — James Stanley Vaden, 67, of Killen died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his residence.
A memorial service will be Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 2 PM at Elkins East Chapel with military honors.
Mr. Vaden served in the US Army. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, and cousin.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert Levi Bird; sister, Ann.
Mr. Vaden is survived by his wife, Donna G. Vaden; children, Tonya Brickley, Kevin Brickley, Austin Brickley, and Shianne Vaden; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; mother, Mary Bird; sisters, Linda Ballard (Bart) and Mary Elaine Monroe (Gary); brother, Hubert Levi Bird II; several nieces and nephews and cousins.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented