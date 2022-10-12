KILLEN

James Stanley Vaden, 67, of Killen died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his residence.

A memorial service will be today, October 12, 2022, at 2 PM at Elkins East Chapel with military honors.

Mr. Vaden served in the U.S. Army. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, and cousin.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert Levi Bird; and sister, Ann.

Mr. Vaden is survived by his wife, Donna G. Vaden; children, Tonya Brickley, Kevin Brickley, Austin Brickley, and Shianne Vaden; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; mother, Mary Bird; sisters, Linda Ballard (Bart) and Mary Elaine Monroe (Gary); brother, Hubert Levi Bird II; several nieces and nephews and cousins.

You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.

