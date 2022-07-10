HARVEST — James Wyatt Stell, Jr., 69, died on Friday, July 8, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 13, 2022 beginning at 1 p.m., at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens. James was the husband to Becky Stell.

