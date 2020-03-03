TUSCUMBIA — James Steven Scott, 68, died March 1, 2020. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Ebenezer Cemetery.
