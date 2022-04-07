LEIGHTON
James Steven “Steve” Nix, 67, Leighton, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, April 7, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Valley Grove Baptist Church. A private family service will follow with Bro. Greg Beasley officiating. Interment will be in Glendale Cemetery, Leighton.
Steve was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Samford University School of Pharmacy and worked as a pharmacist in the Sheffield area for the past thirty years and enjoyed working with James Grisham, Cara Martin, Chad Vaughan, and Rebecca Talley. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Edison and Sarah Catherine Nix; and brother, Ronald Nix.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of thirty-five years, JoAnn Nix; children, Craig (Amy) and Anna; two grandchildren, Brody and Alden; sister, Iris Ann Pugh; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family expresses special thanks to Dr. Joseph Liu, Dr. Kenneth Rose, and Dr. William Heaton; and the nurses of the cardiovascular intensive care unit at North Alabama Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Valley Grove Baptist Church.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented