FLORENCE — James Carl Stewart, age 84, of Florence, passed away February 11, 2022. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 15, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at 1 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Brother Ricky Berger officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Stewart was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rachel Stewart; and brother, Robert C. Stewart.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Stewart; children, Carla Stewart and Robert C. Stewart (Jennifer); grandchildren, Jackson, Alana, Elizabeth, Brantlee and Robert.
He was a member of the Wood Avenue Church of Christ and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War. He was retired from TVA and was also a member of “The Good Ole Boys”.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
