TOWN CREEK — James T. Cornelius, 62, died January 12, 2022. Visitation will be held at Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. followed by a 1 p.m. graveside service at Shaw Cemetery in Leighton. The family will gather for a celebration at The Barn in Town Creek following burial.

