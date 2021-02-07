HACKLEBURG — James Theo “JT” Hillhouse, 41, died January 25, 2021. Visitation was 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. service time Saturday at Hackleburg Community Church. Hamilton Funeral Home assisted the family.

