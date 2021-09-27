LEXINGTON, AL — James Dale Thigpen, Sr., 66, of Lexington, AL, passed away September 25, 2021 at his home. Dale was the Owner and Operator of Direct Heating and Cooling, a member of the Center Hill Church of Christ, and a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.
Dale is survived by his wife, Teresa Carroll Thigpen; son, Tony Thigpen of Auburn, AL; daughter, Melanie Thigpen Perry (Neal) of Athens, AL; sisters, Wanda Gail Holden of Killen, AL and Vicki Darlene Dickerson of Lexington, AL; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Clarence Thigpen; mother, Doyce Ann Michael Dansby; and son, James Dale Thigpen, Jr.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 12:00-2:00 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with, Chris Miller and Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will be in Center Hill Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Holden, Tyler Dickerson, Nathaniel Elliott, Wheeler Dickerson, Gabriel Elliott, and Ben Gray. Honorary pallbearers will be Jackson Green, Karson Thigpen, Brad McGee, Shannon Riley, and Kenny Creasey.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
