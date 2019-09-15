FLORENCE — James Thomas Butler, 84, of Florence, passed away September 12, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Barbara Richey Butler.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Butler was preceded in death by his parents, Joel Aubrey Butler and Mallie Belle Williams Butler; and a brother, Gerald Butler.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Richey Butler; son, Greg Butler (Penny); daughters, Lisa Butler, Laura Brown and Heather Wilkinson; sister, and Evelyn Morris (Carl).
Jim was an amazing husband, daddy, brother, and grandad. He adored his wife Barbara of 62 years, his four children and all of his grand and great-grandchildren. His favorite pastime was fishing on the Tennessee River and traveling with his wife. He never met a stranger and had a gift for telling war stories and tales from his past. He always knew how to make you laugh and smile.
