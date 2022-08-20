MINOR HILL, TN — James S. “Jimmy” Thomas, III, 66, died August 18, 2022. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 2- 4 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m., at the funeral home. Mr. Thomas served in the U.S. army.
