FLORENCE — James Thomas Russell “Bubba/Jim”, 82, of Florence, passed away May 21, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. There will be a graveside service today, May 24, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park.
Jim was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from Reynolds Alloys after 22 years of service as a pipefitter. He was a proud member of the Pipefitter & Plumbers Local #760, Knights of Columbus Council #3989, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Jim is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Gloria Lawson Russell; son, Mike Russell (Jodi); daughters, Dana Wright (Chuck), Lisa Burgess (Dennis); grandchildren, Katie Russell, Catherine Isbell (Andrew), Blake Burgess (Kayla), Brandie Garner (Harrison), and Brooke Olive (Nathan); great-grandchildren, Blakely and Miles Burgess, Anna Harris Garner, Channing Parker, Logan, and “baby” Olive due December 2022; sister, Ann Blackstock (Bubbi); brother, Grant Russell (Bobbie); and his beloved pets, Molly and Dixie.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Burgess, Chuck Wright, Blake Burgess, Nathan Olive, Harrison Garner, and Phillip Russell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Miles Burgess, Parker Olive, and Logan Olive.
Special thanks to The Summit Rehab, NAMC nurses, Debra Craig and Keisha Lewis, Kindred Hospice, Rosa Darby, and Angela Staggs for their excellent care.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented