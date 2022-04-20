ATLANTA, GEORGIA — James Thomas “Tom” Mabry of Atlanta, Georgia, left his earthly life on April 14, 2022, at the age of 57. Tom was born on July 3, 1964 in Ft. Benning, Georgia. He spent his early life moving from state to state in the U.S. and city to city in Germany as a military child (Army Brat).
Tom graduated high school at the Wurzburg American High School in Wurzburg, Germany. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Alabama Huntsville, with a concentration in Computer Information Systems, and a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of North Alabama with a concentration in Accounting.
Tom’s favorite hobbies were working out at the gym, watching all sports, especially Alabama football, NASCAR racing, and spending as much time as possible at the beach. Tom loved woodworking and became a very gifted carpenter.
Tom is survived by his mother, Barbara Peeden Mabry; brother, Joseph Michael Mabry, Jr. (Kathryn); nephew, Zachary Mabry; and niece, Jackie Mabry. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Michael Mabry, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Joseph Dewey and Marjorie Mabry; and maternal grandparents, Virgil L. Peeden and Hazel M. Peeden.
A private celebration of life and service will be held at a later date.
